Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,513. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

