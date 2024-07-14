Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.27. 1,244,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,657. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -451.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

