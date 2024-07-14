Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $302.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

