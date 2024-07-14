Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.43.

NYSE:SPB opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

