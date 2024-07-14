Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Southland worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southland by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLND stock remained flat at $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,364. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

