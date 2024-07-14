Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.10.
In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15. Insiders own 46.74% of the company’s stock.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
