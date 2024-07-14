Smithfield Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,459,000 after buying an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,834. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

