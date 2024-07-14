Smithfield Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 970,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

