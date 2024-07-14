Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 173 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.