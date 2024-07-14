Smithfield Trust Co Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WTRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,869. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

