Smithfield Trust Co Has $193,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 301.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,546. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.