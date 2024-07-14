Smithfield Trust Co Has $155,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after buying an additional 316,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

