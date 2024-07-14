Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.06. 789,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

