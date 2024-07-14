Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

