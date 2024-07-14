Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,845,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $124.28. 210,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

