Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11,270.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

