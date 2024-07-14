SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBOW stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.58. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

