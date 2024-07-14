Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 65,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

