Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 65,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
