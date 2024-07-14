Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

