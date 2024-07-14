Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rises By 63.6%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonova Trading Up 0.0 %

SONVY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690. Sonova has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

