Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Declines By 50.0%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIY stock remained flat at $62.10 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Soitec has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

