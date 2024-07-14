Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Declines By 50.0%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Soitec Stock Performance
SLOIY stock remained flat at $62.10 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Soitec has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $91.50.
About Soitec
