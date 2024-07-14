Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 46.8%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,889. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

