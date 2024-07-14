Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Expands By 276.9%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Sims has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Get Sims alerts:

About Sims

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.