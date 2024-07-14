Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Expands By 276.9%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sims Stock Performance
Shares of SMSMY remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Sims has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.
About Sims
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.