Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Grows By 28.6%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
SILXY stock remained flat at C$17.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.13. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45.
Silex Systems Company Profile
