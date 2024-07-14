Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Drops By 49.4%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Sega Sammy Price Performance
Sega Sammy stock remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Friday. 34,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sega Sammy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.