Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Drops By 49.4%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Sega Sammy stock remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Friday. 34,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.