Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declines By 17.9%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.75. 358,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $130.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

