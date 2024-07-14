Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Drops By 19.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

IVCA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,070. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

