Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 51.8%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,238,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 247,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

