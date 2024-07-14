Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 51.8%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.
