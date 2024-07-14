Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Increases By 49.6%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,036. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.48 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 338,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 59.6% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

