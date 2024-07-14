Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Declines By 92.6%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
