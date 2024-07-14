Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Drops By 24.1%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 464,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,796. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.