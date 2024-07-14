Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 18.9%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eltek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eltek by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eltek during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

