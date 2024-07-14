Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Declines By 50.3%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 223.67 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of 165.15 and a 1-year high of 235.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 222.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 210.24.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

