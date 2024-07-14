Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Rises By 26.1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCEP

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after buying an additional 317,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.10. 998,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.