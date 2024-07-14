Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Expands By 27.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Capcom Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.73.
About Capcom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.