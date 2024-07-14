Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Expands By 27.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

