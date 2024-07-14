Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 94.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

