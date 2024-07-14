Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 94.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
About AKITA Drilling
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.