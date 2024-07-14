SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.