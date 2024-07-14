Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $28,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,167 shares in the company, valued at $447,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.