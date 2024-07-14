Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 54.7% in June

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,807. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.82. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

