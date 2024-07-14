Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
NYSE ASAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
