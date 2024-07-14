Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sendas Distribuidora

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.