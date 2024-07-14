Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $563.04. 2,778,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.78 and its 200-day moving average is $515.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $566.72.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
