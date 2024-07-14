Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. 1,402,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,773. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

