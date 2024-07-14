Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $5.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $932.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.55%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

