Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SNWAF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

