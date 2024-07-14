Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Price Performance
SNWAF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
Sanwa Company Profile
