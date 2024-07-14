Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sanmina by 36.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

