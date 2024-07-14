Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

