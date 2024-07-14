Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $5.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.