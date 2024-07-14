Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $5.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
