Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,102. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

