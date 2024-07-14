Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

