Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

